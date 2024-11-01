WA Congressional members ask Biden for disaster declaration for Colville tribes

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

COLVILLE — In a unified effort, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, D-WA, U.S. Senator Patty Murray, D-WA, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse, R-WA, have sent a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden, advocating for a Major Disaster Declaration for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation following extensive wildfire damage this summer.

The Swawilla I Fire was the biggest fire Washington State saw this season at almost 53,500 acres according to InciWeb. The fire was located on the Colville Reservation about nine miles south of the town of Keller. The fire started July 17 and until its containment Aug. 18, there were level one, two and three evacuations in effect. The fire is now 98% contained with minor hot spots, according to InciWeb.

“An initial damage assessment by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation revealed extensive damage to critical infrastructure and cultural resources, causing significant disruptions to the Tribe’s daily life,” The Members wrote in the letter. “Over 57,000 acres of land were burned, including rangeland and agricultural areas vital for traditional foods and traditional medicinal plants, posing long-term threats to Tribal food security, health, and cultural practices. Additionally, 61 culturally significant tribal sites were burned, causing profound mental and emotional stress to the Tribe.”

The other fire that impacted the reservation was the Bridge Creek Fire that started July 19 and was contained Aug. 18. The fire burned around 4,000 acres of land 11 miles outside of the town of Keller. The fire is 100% contained now.

The delegation highlighted the severe drought and extreme weather conditions preceding the fires, which triggered evacuations and activated the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Plan. The resulting devastation has severely disrupted daily life, jeopardizing food security and the preservation of cultural practices.

The lawmakers are urging the President to expedite assistance and approve the Colville Business Council’s request for support, emphasizing the urgent need for relief amid the ongoing recovery efforts.