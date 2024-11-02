Women’s March protesters gather to support Harris in run-up to Election Day

Protester Barbara McKinney, 63, from Washington, shouts at counterprotesters at the Women’s March at Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday. MUST CREDIT: Jordan Tovin for The Washington Post (Jordan Tovin/For The Washington Post)

By Karina Elwood, Emma Uber and Ellie Silverman Washington Post

Thousands of women are gathering in Washington, D.C., and in marches across the country in support of Vice President Kamala Harris just days before Election Day.

By midafternoon Saturday, demonstrators began filling Freedom Plaza with signs in hand carrying messages like “A woman’s place is in the White House,” and others asking people to “Vote like your daughter’s life depends on it.”

Attendees crowded tables where they could pick up bandannas, T-shirts, socks, pins and mini baby-Trump balloons.

Mona Wells, 70, posed for a photo with two friends, all in matching red, white and blue “pussyhats,” the knit headpieces that have long been emblematic of the Women’s March.

After missing previous marches, Wells said she was excited to finally attend her first this weekend. It felt especially important to be there with the election days away, she said.

“I don’t know how we could be going backwards like this,” she said.

The Women’s March movement launched in 2017, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, when more than 1 million women poured into the District and elsewhere in what is widely considered the country’s largest single-day protest.

Organizers said 5,000 people RSVP’d for the event in D.C. on Saturday. Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March, said in an interview that 10,000 people were in attendance.

After a 4 p.m. rally, the crowd was expected to march to the White House. The event is scheduled to wrap up by 6 p.m.

Additional marches were planned in all 50 states, organizers said.

O’Leary Carmona said many attendees support issues including the restoration of the right to choose an abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade; the establishment of equal pay and federally guaranteed paid parental leave; reinstating a child tax credit that was expanded in the pandemic; and the creation of a path to citizenship.

“We felt like we needed to keep the energy up, really give us a last shot of gas in the tank before Election Day, and to bring all of us together,” O’Leary Carmona said. “In the aftermath of the election, we could be celebrating the first woman president, or we could really be in trouble, both as women and as a democracy, if it goes the wrong way.”

The election loomed over Saturday’s crowd in the District.

One of Wells’ friends, Susana Fernandez, 63, said that while she didn’t think anyone at the march was likely to be an undecided voter, she hopes others would see the event and decide to vote for Harris.

“It’s very important for us that people understand what democracy is,” Fernandez said.

Nearby, at the edge of the plaza a man in a T-shirt reading “abortion is murder” stood on a ledge and started yelling through a megaphone. Quickly, a man with a rainbow fan, started yelling over him and the crowd joined in chanting.

Earlier, around 3 p.m., more than 50 people lined up in front of a cart selling pussyhats.

Among them were LeAnn Schneider, 66, from Wilton, Connecticut, and Larysa Bemko, 67, from New Hope, Pennsylvania. The pair have been friends for 30 years and Saturday marked their first time attending the march. They believed the hats symbolized women supporting women.

When asked why they decided to make the trip this year, Schneider said “because Donald Trump, point blank.”

Bemko said they came from a generation of women who advocated for equality, and she fears their work is being undone. In coming to the march, she said she’s fighting for future generations of women.

“We’re the group of women that fought to get us to here, and we’re not going to go back,” Bemko said. “And did we make enough progress? It feels like no so we got to push it forward even more and make it all worthwhile.”

Also planning to rally Saturday was Lynne Revo-Cohen, 77, who began protesting for women’s rights in 1980 when she took her two daughters, then 4 and 7, to a march honoring women’s history. She’s hopeful that a show of force in the nation’s capital this close to the election will motivate apathetic voters to cast their ballots for Harris.

Revo-Cohen, now a grandmother of five, she said she will be marching Saturday in support of reproductive rights.

“It’s just terrifying to me,” Revo-Cohen, of Reston, said about the overturning of Roe. “I want them to have the same rights, or even more constitutional rights, than their grandmother.”

With polls showing the race deadlocked. O’Leary Carmona said women are channeling their fear of another Trump presidency - and the defeat of yet another woman on the precipice of ascending to the nation’s highest office - into canvassing, calling and texting potential voters in support of Harris and now, marching.

Michelle Greenling, 44, planned to drive to D.C. from her home in Cape May, New Jersey, with her best friend to attend the march. It will be the third one the two women have attended together.

A mother of three, Greenling said she’s marching to build a better future for her children, for reproductive rights and for women to be seen as equals.

“We have it a lot better than generations before us, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Greenling said. “I’ve never been more concerned about an election. I’m a teacher of history, and I know a lot about our country, and it’s worrisome to see the direction that it’s going in.”

She said she sees the march as a culmination of months of campaigning efforts from around the country and hopes the awareness will inspire people to vote in the next few days.

“We are more determined than ever to protect our families and our communities and our rights from those who loudly and proudly seek to destroy our democracy,” Greenling said. “We just have to win. We have to.”