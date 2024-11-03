Kraken blanked again in Boston, despite 31 saves from Joey Daccord

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Boston native Joey Daccord tried hard to salvage a bad start, but there was little he could do about a stagnant Kraken offense.

The Kraken were shut out in a second straight game, 2-0 by the Bruins on Sunday night in Boston.

The teams entered with identical 5-6-1 records, seen as cause for alarm for perennial playoff team Boston and cautious optimism for Seattle, which swapped coaches after a losing season.

A three-game win streak gave the Kraken a 4-2 record, their best six-game start in Seattle’s short history. But since then, the Kraken have dropped six of seven. They’re 1-3 on the current five-game road trip with one date left, Tuesday at Colorado.

It took 15 and a half minutes Sunday for the Kraken to record a shot on goal. In that time, the Bruins scored twice — three times, really, but the Kraken video coaches spotted Boston offside on the third and it was called back. Pavel Zacha would have been credited with that one. Justin Brazeau tipped in the first goal 3:23 into the game.

The Kraken couldn’t get a thing going on offense in the first period, but Daccord kept it close. His teammates put him through the ringer, allowing 15 shots and handing Boston three power plays, one of which the Bruins scored on. Charlie Coyle, alone just to the left of the crease, drew Daccord off the post and maneuvered the puck behind him.

The second period was better, but not by much. Seattle was outshot 15-7 instead of 15-3. The best Kraken chance was a shorthanded 2-on-1 featuring Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde in the final moments, followed immediately by a better Boston opportunity at the other end as the horn sounded.

In the latter half of the third period, the Kraken pressed consistently for the first time all game, more than doubling their shot total through 40 minutes of play. Thanks to Daccord, it was still only a two-goal deficit, but it remained that way. Chandler Stephenson used big Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo as a screen off the rush and hit a goalpost midway through the final frame.

Later, with Daccord (31 saves) pulled for an extra attacker, the Bruins ensured all the scoring remained in the first period. Boston forward John Beecher hit the crossbar on a wide-open shot on an empty net.