50 years ago in Expo history: Droves of people flood World’s Fair for discounted merchandise

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane was still coming down from a high after 62,000 attended the last hurrah for Expo ’74 one day earlier.

“The banks of the river were a solid mass of people in the area of the floating stage,” the Chronicle wrote. “Those who couldn’t get close enough to the water lined the rail of the Washington-Stevens couplet over the river, even though traffic continued through thoroughfare – slowly.”

Fireworks lit up the sky. Buyers jammed the Expo souvenir stands, “like mice heading for a particular piece of cheese,’ looking for bargains at 75% off.

The most popular items? The tote bags, “which many people purchased and then loaded with other souvenirs.”

From 100 years ago: It was Election Day, and police had to intervene in a rancorous argument at the Dora precinct polling place.

“The battle loomed when Mrs. Bertha Fisher, Republican inspector, refused to swear in H. Armstrong,” as a Democratic precinct clerk. Fisher claimed she had the right to name her own clerk. As the argument escalated, Fisher’s husband called the police.

Both parties eventually agreed that the election board would have to settle the affair later. Yet the county Democratic chairman said he would challenge the Dora precinct vote.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1845: The first nationally observed uniform Election Day in the U.S. takes place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.