At least 10 killed as volcano erupts on Indonesia’s Flores island

By Ahmad Pathoni German press agency dpa

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, an active volcano on the eastern Indonesian island of Flores, erupted early on Monday, killing at least 10 people, a local official said.

Avi Manggota Hallan, head of emergency response and logistics for East Flores district, said most of the victims died when their houses, which were ablaze, collapsed. Rescue teams were still searching for potential victims trapped under the rubble.

Videos circulating on the internet showed emergency services removing completely charred corpses.

“We are still conducting assessments, and there may be more casualties,” Hallan told dpa.

The eruption triggered panic among residents of nearby villages, with many fleeing their homes as ash and debris rained down.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing, with the government declaring a state of emergency in the affected areas, Hallan said.

Many streets and trees in the region were covered in a dense layer of ash and volcanic debris. Thick smoke was still rising from Lewotobi Laki-Laki in the background. Weeping residents told local television stations about a hail of glowing rocks.

“We heard thunder with tremors and winds that brought burning stones,” said Aril Witin, who lives near the volcano. “It sounded like fireworks at first, then like heavy rain. We took shelter under our mattresses.”

A fellow resident suffered severe burns to his feet when he stepped on hot stones in the darkness while fleeing. The eruption prompted authorities to raise the alert level to the highest level and order evacuations of nearby villages.

The volcano began showing signs of increased activity on Friday, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

The center said in a statement that eruptions had intensified in recent days, with heightened seismic activity and rising ash plumes.

A 7-kilometer exclusion zone has been established around the volcano, it said.

Indonesia, an archipelago nation straddling the Pacific Ring of Fire, faces frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.