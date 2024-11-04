The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
43°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Canada West Coast ports to lock out workers after strike threat

The Port of Vancouver in Vancouver, B.C. (Ethan Cairns/Bloomberg)
By Thomas Seal Bloomberg

Dock employers in British Columbia said they will shut out workers on Monday in response to a union’s strike notice, grinding trade to a halt at terminals across Canada’s busiest and third-busiest ports.

An update from the BC Marine Employers Association said it made “the difficult decision to lockout forepersons and other Local 514 members” as of 4:30 p.m. Pacific, continuing until further notice.

The lockout comes after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship & Dock Foremen Local 514, which represents about 730 workers at ports including Vancouver and Prince Rupert, gave a 72-hour advance notice on Thursday of a walkout starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Monday.

The union had said the strike would be “limited job action only, with an overtime ban and a refusal to implement tech change,” but the employer group said strikes can escalate without notice so the lockout was needed to “facilitate a safe and orderly wind-down of operations.”

ILWU Local 514 didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada’s No. 2 port, Montreal, has seen intermittent stoppages in recent weeks because of an issue with a separate dockworker union.

Last year, a 13-day strike by more than 7,000 longshore workers caused large-scale disruption at Canada’s west coast ports, and the North American transportation and logistics sectors have continued to be hit by labor disputes this year