Ask the doctors: Pressure of weighted blankets may help sleep

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. You have been keeping our inboxes full, so we’ll dive right in.

• A column that explored the potential benefits of a weighted blanket continues to draw a lot of interest. This led a reader to ask about the guidelines regarding the weight of these blankets. “I know that the recommended weight is 10% of your body weight, but I wonder if it is OK to do more?” she asked. “I currently use two weighted blankets, and lately they don’t feel heavy enough.” Weighted blankets contain materials such as tiny beads or pellets to add heft. Research suggests the gentle and constant pressure of these products can aid in relaxation, ease anxiety and improve sleep. You are correct that guidelines for adults suggest a maximum of 10% to 12% of a person’s body weight. Some people, like yourself, do prefer blankets that are on the heavier end of the scale.

When choosing your preferred weight range, be sure your blanket does not hinder movement or breathing in any way, doesn’t cause overheating and can be easily and quickly removed. It is important to note that weighted blankets are not recommended for infants or young children, and they should not be used by anyone with sleep apnea, Type 2 diabetes or any respiratory or circulatory issues.

• We recently wrote about an intriguing study in which nighttime exposure to a changing palette of scents via a diffuser had a positive effect on cognition and memory. We heard from a reader wanting more information. “Which scent diffusers and essential oils were used in the study?” she asked. Over the course of the six-month study, the diffusers emitted a rotation of seven different scents: rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary and lavender. The scents were released at intervals, for a total of two hours throughout the night. The study did not specify the type of diffusers that were used, nor a brand of scent.

• We heard from a reader who worries that although she puts her infant daughter to sleep on her back, as recommended, the child has begun to flip over. “She is 7 months old and has been doing this for a few weeks. Is there anything we can do to keep her on her back?” she wrote. “I know that’s the position that is safest to prevent SIDS, but we keep finding her on her stomach.” You are correct that placing an infant on their back to sleep greatly reduces the risk of SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome. The reassuring news is that once your baby is strong enough and coordinated enough to turn over by themselves, their brain has also reached an important developmental milestone. It is now able to alert the infant to breathing problems, which they can correct. Babies begin to be able to roll over by themselves at about 6 or 7 months of age. Your daughter is right on track.

Thank you, as always, for sharing your thoughts, ideas and concerns. We love hearing from you and look forward to your letters.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.