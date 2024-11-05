Man smelling of fuel with torch and flare gun arrested at U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

By Emily Davies Washington Post

A man who smelled like fuel and had a torch and a flare gun was arrested Tuesday at the Capitol Visitor Center, authorities said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. as he attempted to enter the building through a screening process, police said. Two public safety officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation, said he was believed to be in his 20s and from Michigan. No information was immediately available on his intentions, or what charge he might face.

In the run-up to the election, law enforcement agencies in D.C. have beefed up security, erecting fencing around the White House and other key locations. Capitol Police increased staffing, and all eligible 3,300 D.C. police officers will work 12-hour shifts, with most leave canceled through at least Election Day. Some businesses also boarded up their windows, fearing that the polarized political climate might lead to unrest in D.C.

Police said the Capitol Visitor Center was closed for tours for the day while officers investigated.