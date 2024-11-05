Police ask for help locating suspect in East Central Spokane homicide

Spokane police are searching for a 33-year-old man suspected of stabbing and killing 37-year-old Lamar Robertson in the East Central neighborhood last week..

Detectives say they have enough evidence to arrest Orlando Jaramillo for homicide, according to a police news release.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Robertson as the decedent. The office said he died from a stab wound to the back.

Officers responded Oct. 29 to the 3700 block of East First Avenue after 911 received calls asking for law enforcement assistance, police said. They learned Robertson, who was stabbed during an altercation, had already been taken to a local hospital by a passing motorist.

The medical examiner said Robertson died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center the same day.

Jaramillo is 5-foot-9, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes. He has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jaramillo’s location is asked to call 911 and reference incident No. 2024-20225305.

The stabbing happened one week after 61-year-old Robert Eiffert was stabbed to death at his apartment building on the corner of Thor Street and First Avenue, just a few blocks from the First Avenue location police responded to Oct. 29.

Eiffert’s son, 38-year-old Damian Eiffert, was arrested in his father’s death.