Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding 15-year-old runaway

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Shalyse A. Farley’s family told law enforcement that she left home near Upriver Drive and Farr Road after she made threats to harm herself, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Shalyse has a recent history of running away, officers said, and police do not know where she may have gone.

She is white, about 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and black and white checkered pants.

Shalyse had dark hair in the photo the sheriff’s office released of her, but her hair was blonde when she ran away, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 10155872.