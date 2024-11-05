WSU Police investigation finds student wasn’t assaulted outside Beasley Coliseum

Washington State University Police determined a student who reported she was choked until she was unconscious last month near Beasley Coliseum was not assaulted “at that location at that time,” according to police.

Police Chief Gary Jenkins wrote in an email Tuesday that police continue to work with the student to collect additional details, including what happened and where.

A previous police news release indicated that shortly after 8 p.m. Oct. 21, the student was in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum when she was grabbed from behind. The assailant choked her hard enough for her to lose consciousness.

When she came to, she was still in the parking lot, the release said. She believed she also was sexually assaulted.

Because the student did not see the person, no description was reported.