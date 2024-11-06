Four side dishes that won’t take up your much-needed oven for holiday dinners

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

As the holiday season approaches, many have begun planning gatherings with family and friends. A special dinner is often the centerpiece of these festive occasions. Anyone who has hosted a holiday dinner knows what a challenge they can be.

These four side dishes don’t require a conventional oven at a time when oven space may be in high demand. That will help with the kitchen juggling act. I’ve seen as many as five dishes in a single oven. A couple of them didn’t turn out so well.

Green Bean Casserole is a unique dish prepared entirely in a microwave oven. It doesn’t skimp on flavor or appearance. The cheddar cheese lends a little richness to the dish. Cook the green beans several hours or a day in advance.

Mashed Spud-Nots offers a healthy, delicious alternative to potatoes. For convenience, make Spud-Nots with frozen cauliflower. Cauliflower in “Cream” Sauce and Seasoned Buttered Noodles have also held up well in that home-cooking crucible known as the holiday dinner. All four recipes can easily be doubled to feed a crowd.

These dishes are special enough for holiday dinners but simple and inexpensive enough for enjoying any day of the year.

Microwaved Green Bean Casserole

Microwave oven meets green bean casserole. Microwaving makes this dish so quick and easy that it’s a no-brainer. It’s worth making year-round.

1 pound frozen cut green beans

¾ cup cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon soy sauce

¼ teaspoon celery salt (optional)

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

About 2 ounces French-fried onions

Place the green beans in a 2-quart glass baking dish with a lid. Cover and microwave on high power to the desired doneness, about 14-16 minutes, stirring every three minutes (the baking dish will get very hot). Drain well. While the green beans are draining, combine the remaining ingredients, except the French-fried onions, in the center of the same dish. Cover and microwave at 50% power until heated through and the cheese has melted, about two minutes, stirring every 30 seconds or so (don’t let the sauce overheat along the edge). Stir in the green beans and heat, if needed. Level the green beans, spread the onions on top, and cover for a few minutes before serving to allow the onions to soften a little.

Notes: This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary with ovens of different wattages.

Yields: About 8 side-dish servings

Mashed Spud-Nots

Mashed cauliflower is a delicious and healthy alternative to mashed potatoes. Cauliflower has 80% fewer calories and carbs than potatoes, a much lower glycemic index, and is considered by many to be a nutritional superfood. Spud-nots are as flavorful as any mashed potatoes I’ve eaten.

8 cups coarsely chopped cauliflower

2 tablespoons butter, margarine, or slightly less cooking oil

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt (nonfat is excellent)

Minced chives or green onion

Cook the cauliflower until tender. Drain and let cool some. Place the cauliflower and next five ingredients (through yogurt) in a food processor (it may take two batches). Pulsing, at first, process until smooth and well blended. Transfer to a serving bowl and stir in a generous amount of chives or green onion. Garnish with some of the same.

Notes: A blender, mixer, ricer or masher can also be used.

Yields: About 5 cups

Cauliflower in ‘Cream’ Sauce

My Aunt Eunice was an excellent cook. One of her dishes was steamed cauliflower dressed with a delicious cream sauce. It was popular at family gatherings. Inspired by Aunt Eunice’s tasty side dish, this version hopefully does her justice.

4 cups cauliflower, cut into bite-sized pieces

½ cup evaporated milk

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon dried parsley

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon ground coriander

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

Place the cauliflower in a 1½-quart microwavable container. Cover with a lid, leaving one corner open to allow venting. Microwave on high power to the desired doneness, about three minutes, stirring every minute or so (the cauliflower will continue to cook a little as it sits after microwaving). Drain well. To make a slurry, combine 2 tablespoons of evaporated milk with the cornstarch in a small bowl or custard cup. Combine the next seven ingredients (through black pepper) in another small bowl or custard cup. Melt the butter or margarine in a 3-cup saucepan over medium heat until bubbling. Add the seasonings, then stir the milk in. Bring just to a boil. Stir the slurry until smooth, then stir it into the pan. Reduce the heat to the lowest low and cook until thickened and the starch taste is gone, about 1½-2 minutes, without stirring. Remove from the heat and let sit for a couple of minutes. Reheat the cauliflower, if needed, and combine with the sauce.

Notes: Be careful when removing the lid because of the possible steam. This recipe was developed using a 1000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary with ovens of different wattages.

Yields: Three or four side-dish servings

Seasoned Buttered Noodles

Seasoned buttered noodles make a tasty side dish in any dinner line-up. Add a little cooked beef, chicken, pork, or seafood, and a few vegetables for a more substantial main dish. Buttered noodles also furnish a comfortable bed for stroganoff to rest upon.

6 ounces dried egg noodles or other pasta shape

1-2 teaspoons dried parsley

½ teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon garlic powdered

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon onion powder

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½-¾ cup reserved pasta water

⅓ cup finely chopped chives or green onion tops for garnish

Cook the pasta in salted, boiling water in a large saucepan until tender. Drain well, reserving ¾ cup of pasta water. While the pasta is cooking, combine the next eight ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl or custard cup. To the same pan over medium heat, add the seasonings, ½ cup of reserved pasta water, butter, then pasta. Cook until most of the liquid is absorbed, stirring frequently. Stir in the remaining reserved pasta water, if needed (the noodles should be a little saucy and will continue to absorb liquid as they sit). Stir in most of the garnish and transfer to a serving dish. Top with the remaining garnish. Serve with black pepper and Parmesan cheese, if preferred.

Yields: 3½ cups

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com