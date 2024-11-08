Driver dead, passenger hospitalized in crash near Cd’A High School

A male died and his passenger was injured after investigators believe he had a “medical episode” and crashed into a tree Friday morning near Coeur d’Alene High School.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10:05 a.m. to the crash in the area of Fourth Street and Dalton Avenue in Dalton Gardens, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Medical units reported the driver was not breathing and CPR was initiated, but the male died, deputies said. The passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. Investigators don’t know what caused the crash but believe it was the result of a “medical episode,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Fourth Street from Dalton to Hanley avenues was blocked while the crash was under investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the occupants of the vehicle.