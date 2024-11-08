Election update: Marshall concedes race to French; natural gas initiative passes

Spokane County Commissioner Al French will help guide the county for another four years after Democratic challenger Molly Marshall conceded the District 5 race Friday.

“I’m very relieved to have the campaign behind us and so humbled that the voters out there have given me the opportunity to serve them for another four years,” French said. “I consider serving my community as one of my biggest honors and am grateful for their support.”

French, 73, was first elected to represent the district, which now covers the West Plains, northwest Spokane and the South Hill above 29th Avenue, in 2010. The Republican previously served two terms on the Spokane City Council.

Marshall, an Air National Guard retiree, thanked her supporters and pledged to continue serving her community through advocacy and collaboration, according to a news release from her campaign Friday.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am deeply grateful for the hundreds of neighbors, volunteers, and donors who stood by our campaign,” Marshall said in the release. “Together, we brought attention to vital issues like clean water, wildfire readiness, and infrastructure that supports safe and sustainable development.”

French maintained a 2.5% lead over Marshall after another round of vote tabulation Friday.

French received 51.2% of the votes, while Marshall garnered 48.7%, according to the Spokane County Elections Office.

French’s lead over Marshall increased each day since Tuesday, starting with a 915-vote advantage in the initial tally and a 1,330-vote lead Friday.

Republican voters tend to vote closer to Election Day, while Democrats tend to vote earlier. French said he knew his lead would improve each day as more Republican votes are tallied.

“A close race is always stressful, so you do the best you can and hope the voters appreciate it, and in this case, they did,” he said.

The elections office said 16,500 ballots remain to be counted.

The county will continue the ballot count Tuesday because county offices are closed Monday for Veterans Day.

Here’s a look at where other local and state races stood as of Friday.

Initiative 2066

The statewide natural gas initiative was the only one of the four Washington initiatives on the ballot to pass.

Approval for the measure, which is intended to enshrine natural gas usage in Washington, increased by a tenth of a percent each day, starting with 51.2% approval Tuesday and 51.5% Friday, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

Sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Washington, the Washington Hospitality Association and the conservative political action committee Let’s Go Washington, the initiative would do away with recent legislation that sought to expedite the transition from natural gas for large combination utilities.

Climate advocates called the initiative “misleading” and said several groups in the “No on 2066 coalition” will file a legal challenge once the measure officially qualifies, according to a news release from advocates who encouraged people to vote against the measure.

They wrote that the initiative will raise energy bills, roll back climate policy, jeopardize energy efficiency incentives, block efforts for transitioning to clean energy, cause more climate and air pollution, and likely violates the state Constitution.

“This initiative was deceptive and confusing, yet many Washington voters still came out to oppose it and say ‘no’ to higher energy bills,” Leah Missik, Washington deputy policy director at Climate Solutions, said in the release. “There will be a challenge to the constitutionality of the initiative in order to protect Washington’s action on climate and clean air, and to stand up for the rights of all Washingtonians in our ballot measure process.”

Cheney Public Schools Proposition 1

The Cheney Public Schools’ bond continued its path toward approval Friday, with 61.2% of votes in favor, above the 60% needed to pass, according to the county elections office. The initial count Tuesday tallied 59.2% and slowly trended up since.

The $72 million bond would fund improvements to kitchens, bus loops and athletic facilities for district schools, as well as efforts to plan for increasing enrollment.

The district hopes to use the bond to pay for a new elementary school in Airway Heights and land to build other schools and facilities in the future.

Washington Supreme Court Justice Position 2

Seattle attorney Salvador “Sal” Mungia again slightly improved his lead Friday over Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Dave Larson, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Mungia increased his lead by nearly 5,000 votes from Thursday to Friday, holding a nearly 20,000-vote advantage.

He received 50.1% of the votes, while Larson garnered 49.4%. A one-half percentage point went to write-in candidates.