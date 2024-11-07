Starbucks adds 7 new holiday drinks and foods

By Anna Butler The Dallas Morning News

Coffee company Starbucks has officially brought back its holiday offerings to the menu, accompanied by a handful of new drinks and foods for the season.

Classic favorites such as peppermint mocha and sugar cookie lattes are once again making an appearance.

Starbucks is also incorporating cranberry and orange in big ways this year with three flavors of its first-ever holiday Starbucks Refresher. Those include the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher and Cran-Merry Drink.

A gingerbread cream cold foam to top off a cold brew or iced coffee is another newcomer for 2024.

Three new food options were added this year. A turkey sage danish, dark toffee bundt and penguin cookie join returners such as the snow man cake pop, sugar plum cheese danish and cranberry bliss bar.

Another reason for cheer: Starbucks will no longer charge extra for non-dairy milks as of Nov. 7. Long has it been an upcharge to opt for oat milk, almond milk, soymilk and coconut milk. The change will result in approximately a 10% cost reduction for customers.