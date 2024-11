From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr and Carolina Ascent played to a scoreless draw in USL Super League action in front of a crowd of 5,018 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Zephyr (2-4-4) have scored one goal in their last three games. They had 10 shots (three on goal) compared to the Ascents’ 13 (two).

Spokane earned a point in the standings and moved into a three-way tie for fifth place.