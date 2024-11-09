Why you can probably ditch fabric softener

By Laura Daily Special to The Washington Post

The number of products lining the laundry aisles in big box and grocery stores can be a bit mind-numbing. Countless detergents. Scent boosters. And, of course, fabric softeners. Softeners come in liquids and dissolving sheets for washing machines, or heat-activated sheets for the dryer. But do they work? And do you really need them?

Fans say that softeners make clothes feel soft and smell good, and they reduce wrinkles and static cling. They’re not wrong. That’s because fabric softeners contain quaternary ammonium compounds, or “quats,” such as diethyl ester dimethyl ammonium chloride or dialkyl dimethyl ammonium methyl sulfate. Quats coat fabrics, smoothing fibers and making them feel softer to the touch.

“Softener also may keep clothes looking better longer, because it reduces friction during drying. That helps prevent fibers from fraying,” says Jessica Ek, senior director of digital communications at the American Cleaning Institute. And if you’ve accidentally left facial tissue in your pockets and it’s ended up all over your laundry, rerunning the load with fabric softener can help, says Carolyn Forte, executive director of the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Home Care and Cleaning Lab.

As for whether softener is necessary, probably not.

“Fabric softener does work, but not for the reason you think,” says Patric Richardson, author of “Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore.” “When you overuse detergent, your laundry feels stiff and crunchy. But you don’t need softener. Instead, I tell people to use less detergent – just two tablespoons per load – and their laundry should be naturally soft.”

There are also safety and environmental concerns. While safety studies are limited, several softener ingredients have been linked to asthma, endocrine disruption, skin irritation or cancer, according to Lisa Henderson, environmental biologist at Green Seal.

Ognjen Miljanic, a professor of chemistry at the University of Houston, says quats aren’t biodegradable and that softeners can have mild toxicity in the water supply. “They aren’t going to cause a massive die-off of fish in rivers, but they aren’t good either,” Miljanic says.

Li Li, an assistant professor of environmental health at the University of Nevada, Reno, who has extensively studied quats, agrees. “While the level of chemicals isn’t high enough to cause ecological problems right now, eventually we may see the levels build up to a point where they are toxic to aquatic animals,” he says.

If you do decide to use fabric softener occasionally, here’s what to know.

Ingredients

Typically, they include a stabilizer, a pH adjuster (to aid in absorption), fragrance, colorant and water (which acts as a solvent). And, of course, quats for softening. You can usually identify a quat because it contains the words “quaternium” or “-onium chloride” on the ingredient label.

The most common complaint comes from those with skin sensitivities to the softener itself, fragrance or dyes, all of which may be irritants. This may be a case of trial and error. If you experience any redness, itching or rash, stop using the product. You may also want to look for softeners that are free of dyes or unscented. And if environmental impact is a concern, Ek suggests looking for brands that carry the EPA Safer Choice label.

Best practices

Forte cautions that those who have hard water should use softener judiciously; otherwise, laundry may not feel as clean. Also, softener may build up over time on clothing, leaving it with a waxy feel or causing it to yellow.

Another potential issue is a greasy spot or clump on a garment from sheets that didn’t dissolve. Should that occur, pretreat with a stain remover or rub the area with bar soap, then wash again in warm or hot water and it should come out, Forte says.

While you don’t need softener for every load, Forte is a fan of dryer sheets. “They add just enough softness and static control and the wrinkle-guard properties do make a difference with sheets or as a pet hair repellent.”

When not to use it

Many fabrics and clothing items can be harmed by softener, so it’s important to check the instruction labels on garments and other laundry. There are some items you should never use fabric softener – either liquid or dryer sheets – on:

• Children’s sleepwear (it reduces the flame retardant properties)

• Towels (it reduces absorbency)

• Performance apparel (it reduces wearability and stretch)

• Golf shirts or athletic wear (it affects moisture-wicking properties)

• Swimwear or lingerie (it slows the drying process and traps body oils, which can leave a musty smell)

Alternatives

Richardson doesn’t like the chemical-heavy formulation of softeners, but he has found no natural alternative. “Vinegar is often used instead, but it works because it removes excess detergent.”

He suggests adjusting your laundry routine. “If you want to scent your clothes, use a scented detergent. If static is an issue, don’t tumble dry as long,” Richardson says.

As for dryer balls, Ek says, they are “not as effective as a dryer sheet at reducing static. And you can always iron out wrinkles, but maybe you don’t want to take the time.”