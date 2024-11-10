Spokane residents share why they voted for Trump, Harris – or neither

By Emry Dinman, Amanda Sullender and Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

Just days after Donald Trump was elected to the presidency for a second term, voters and visitors in Spokane continue to process what most agree will be a seismic shift in direction for the country over the next four years.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Spokane County by about 4 percentage points in Tuesday’s election, about the same margin Trump had in the county over President Joe Biden four years ago.

People interviewed by The Spokesman-Review last week had different and often personal reasons for what drew them to their preferred candidate and what they expected the next Trump presidency will entail.

While many of the hopes and concerns of voters are predictable – the economy, foreign wars, immigration and Trump’s demeanor – other themes also emerged, such as a marked shift in how some Democratic voters are responding to this election compared with 2016.

Jeff Hough

While Hough voted for Harris, he said that, unlike in 2016, he wasn’t surprised that Trump won the election and found himself “indifferent” about the results.

“I just don’t think it matters a whole lot,” he said. “Yeah, it matters some, but it’s not like I think that – there’s media on both sides that try to portray the other side as something that wants to take our country back to the dark ages, and I don’t want to focus on that.”

Hough believes economic issues and high prices probably drove support for the Republican candidate, especially when compared to “some of the stances that the Democrat platform tends to lean on, like pretty far-out social issues.”

Beau Lyons

Lyons, an Idaho resident who has been working in Spokane on a construction job, said he didn’t manage to vote in this election but would have supported Trump. He described himself as someone who could have been persuaded to support either side. He noted his union leaned Democrat, but more than anything else, it was Trump’s promise to eliminate taxes on overtime – a significant factor in the income of Lyons and many others in his trade – that sold Lyons.

Though he leans Republican, he did express some hesitation about one party potentially controlling both chambers in Congress as well as the White House.

“It sounds like the House, the Senate and the presidency is all Republican now, which is really good if you’re full-blown Republican, but there does need to be a little juggle in the system, right?” he said. “So if everything is one party, I don’t know how fair some of that can be.”

Jeffrey Brod

Like Hough, Brod is a Harris voter who was surprised by Trump’s victory in 2016 but not this year.

“I figured that was what was going to happen – I was surprised that it was too close to call,” Brod said.

Brod is resigned to the next four years.

“Trump is going to go into this term, and he doesn’t have to worry about getting re-elected, so it’s just, we just kind of have to let it happen,” Brod said. “There’s nothing we can really do about it. It’s going to be a huge step backward for the country, and we can’t do anything about it.

Jacqueline Eaton

Eaton, of Spokane, said she voted for Harris and opposed Trump’s treatment of people, including his stance against the LGBTQ community, she said.

“Do I necessarily think they were great options on either side? No,” Eaton said. “ For me, I cannot stand how he chooses to treat people.”

She said the country endured four years of Trump before, but she’s worried about Trump’s age (78) and his cognitive abilities to serve as the leader of the country.

Eaton said she was also worried about herself and other women under his leadership.

She said she hoped the country learns to work together instead of being so divided.

“I hope for everybody’s sake that there’s calm and rationale, and we may agree, we may disagree, but we’re all human and we’re going to survive this together,” she said.

Laurel Armstrong Sargent

Armstrong Sargent was one of the few Harris voters who told The Spokesman-Review that she was surprised by the election results.

She is “disappointed and surprised” that the popular vote swung to Trump, “knowing what kind of a man he is.”

“I think everybody bought into that he’s going to fix the price of groceries for one thing, and just stuck with that,” she said. “And I think it gives people free license to be worse people.”

Joseph Greywolfe

Greywolfe didn’t vote in the presidential election, saying that, as an American Indian, he doesn’t believe in “voting for other people’s leaders.” Still, he’s pleased by Trump’s election.

He wants to see the country return to “how things used to be, the innocence of how things used to be,” as opposed to “all this complicated stuff and all this ‘got to be PC’ all the time.”

“I just want to have a happy life, you know, and live my life and let others do the same, so long as no one hurts anyone,” Greywolfe said.

Growing up, “people were decent back then,” he said, and he wants to see the country be more like it used to be.

Gabriel Cisneros-Lassey

Cisneros-Lassey declined to say who he voted for, citing privacy concerns, but as the father to two high school-aged children, he hopes the next four years will bring a better economy and less U.S. involvement in overseas wars.

“I worry about the world that my kids are coming into, the division in this country,” Cisneros-Lassey said. “I worry about the fact that so many people in the last couple days are acting like democracy was lost and was broken – the other candidate won. That’s democracy in action.”

He added that he hoped that there would be a smooth transition of power from President Joe Biden to President-elect Donald Trump.

Luke Ives





Ives is among those who are not surprised by the election results, though he supported Harris.

“I feel like this was inevitable, the general tide of peoples’ opinion that trolling the government and getting someone in office just for the sake of the meme has happened a lot more than we think,” Ives said. “I think that’s the inevitability of it, is that people are tired and worn out with what’s going on, so they might as well just shoot themselves in the foot.”

He hopes that Trump and the Republican party will be unable to effectively govern and implement their agenda, but worries that they will.

Kerry Wahl

Disappointed that Washington state’s voter initiatives were mostly failing, particularly the elimination of a cap-and-trade system that raises fuel prices, Wahl is at least glad to see that Trump won the presidency.

He hopes that the next four years bring “peace in the world” and an end to “all these foreign wars and all this money that’s going to Ukraine that could help the homeless.”

Wahl was pleased to see the kind of people that Trump has been surrounding himself with during the campaign, including Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

“That’s got to be a big plus for our country, to have some people who have some experience, and if you ask them a question, they can actually give you reasons for their views, compared to Kamala’s, ‘My average midlevel income upbringing,’ right, which is a bunch of …”

Tessa Vlaar

Vlaar marked Harris on her ballot because she said health care and women’s rights matter to her.

With Trump’s election, she said she’s “incredibly concerned” about the next four years.

“It’s a sad time for a lot of us and I think we need to be compassionate,” she said.

Vlaar, director of communications at Better Health Together, said she believes in supporting people with the highest level of health disparities, which is what Better Health Together, Eastern Washington’s Accountable Community of Health, works toward.

Vlaar, who lives in Spokane, supports abortion rights.

“There is not a single law anywhere that talks about the access to care for a man’s body or restricting that access, so why should there be for women?” Vlaar said. “What good comes out of banning abortion anywhere? I still can’t find an answer to that.”

Alex Kehn

Kehn was a straight ticket Democratic voter, from the congressional election to the governor’s race to the presidency – but there are parts of Trump’s agenda that he’s hoping will get accomplished.

“I think he may end up banning or making the immigrants go back to their country,” Kehn said. “To me, I would. I would like to see them go back to their country, mainly coming from the area of Mexico.

“A lot of them are illegal, some of them are troublemakers and stuff, and so, to me, I’d rather just them go back to their own country and stay there.”

Andrew Hamilton

Visiting Spokane Valley from Oregon, Hamilton said he voted for Trump because he was “tired of Democrats” and wanted the economy to improve.

“My business did much better during Trump. I’m excited to get back there,” he said.

Earlier in the race, Hamilton was undecided between Kennedy and Trump but decided to support Trump when Kennedy endorsed him.







Ben Wohlfeil

Fishing on the Spokane River Friday afternoon, Wohlfeil said he opted against both of the main party candidates, instead opting for independent presidential candidate Cornel West. The philosopher and left-wing political activist received less than 1% of the vote nationwide.

Wohlfeil said he supported West in “everything he said,” including protecting the environment.

Wohlfeil called Trump “very dangerous” and called Harris “same old, same old.” He still would have voted for Harris if he lived in a swing state, he added. To Wohlfeil, Trump’s victory was evidence Democrats “have no vision for the country.”

Dick Jones

Jones looks forward to the country moving in a more conservative direction. Asked why he supported Trump, Jones said he liked the justices he appointed to the Supreme Court and his policy toward Israel in his first term.

According to Jones, President Biden has not done enough to support Israel since the attack on Oct. 7 last year, and Trump has proven his unwavering support to the U.S. ally.

“God’s got his hands on Israel. And Trump is the one that’s there for Israel,” he said.

Jones called Harris “shallow” and said he would only consider candidates who do not support abortion. He hopes the country “returns to more of a relationship with God” in Trump’s second term.

Josie Darst





Darst, who lives in Stevens County, supported Harris for her progressive views and denounced Trump, calling him mean, erratic and racist.

She said she’s worried about the economy, the deportation of undocumented migrants and a potential war Trump could start.

“We need something better representing us in the world,” Darst said.