Dear Annie: Honoring our heroes

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: Wishing you a Happy Veterans Day. Please find below some enjoyable quotes to celebrate these heroes.

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“Freedom is never free.” – Unknown

“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” – Albert Camus

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please but as the opportunity to do what is right.” – Peter Marshall

“Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower

“In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.” – Barack Obama

“This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis

“Lord, bid war’s trumpet cease; fold the whole Earth in peace.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

“I’ve lived the literal meaning of the ‘land of the free’ and ‘home of the brave.’ It’s not corny for me. I feel it in my heart. I feel it in my chest.” – Chris Kyle

“America’s Veterans have served their country with the belief that democracy and freedom are ideals to be upheld around the world.” – John Doolittle

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our Heroes and She-roes!” – Maya Angelou

“In war, there are no unwounded soldiers.” – Jose Narosky

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” – Joseph Campbell

“America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” – Claudia Pemberton

“A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.” – Bob Dylan

“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” – G.K. Chesterton

“It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.” – Norman Schwarzkopf Jr.

“True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” – Arthur Ashe

“I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” – Nathan Hale

“Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.” – Michel de Montaigne

“The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave.” – Patrick Henry

“Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of a readiness to die.” – G.K. Chesterton

“Never give in – never, never, never, never, in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” – Winston Churchill

“The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet, notwithstanding, go out to meet it.” – Thucydides

“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear – not absence of fear.” – Mark Twain

“We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.” – George Orwell

“The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” – Douglas MacArthur

