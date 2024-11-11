Mel Gibson is in Georgia shooting a drama called ‘Mermaid’

By Rodney Ho Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — Mel Gibson is in metro Atlanta shooting a drama that is going by the name “Mermaid.”

It’s unclear whether that is the name the producers will use when the film is released.

“Mermaid” began production Oct. 28 and is set to finish up later this month before Thanksgiving. It’s directed by R.J. Collins.

According to information from Independent Artist Group, a talent agency, the plot revolves around an overprotective father (Gibson) and his feisty 12-year-old daughter, who take in a mysterious young woman who washes ashore on the bank of a local river. The father-daughter duo’s lives are forever changed by the arrival of this stranger and by the ruthless drug lord who will stop at nothing to possess her.

The film is based out of Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, which was once Tyler Perry’s studio before he moved to his current studio space, according to an email to the members of the crew union IATSE. Gibson was in Loganville Oct. 30 at The Joint chiropractic studio, which posted an Instagram photo.

Gibson has shot several movies in Georgia over the years, including “Agent Game,” “Bandit” and “Last Looks,” all released in 2022.