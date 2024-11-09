Two dogs, inseparable at a shelter, were just adopted together

Boone, left, and Rellie in their new home. The two dogs became best friends while staying at the Greenville Humane Society, and they were adopted together on Oct. 16. (@boonanddakota)

By Sydney Page Washington Post

Shelter dogs Rellie and Boone bonded in their loneliness. They both had been passed up for adoption many times.

Rellie – a 4-year-old retriever mix – arrived at the Greenville Humane Society in Greenville, S.C. last December, after she was transferred from another shelter. She was skittish when meeting strangers and took a while to warm up.

But when she did, shelter staff said she was a stand-out pup.

“Every single person on our staff fell in love with her,” said Emily Zheng, a marketing manager at the shelter.

They could not interest any prospective adopters in the black pup with pointy ears and white patches on her snout and chest.

“It was hard to find somebody that was going to give her that time and patience that she needed,” Zheng said.

Month after month went by, and Rellie was still not adopted.

Then Boone – a 6-year-old hound – showed up at the shelter in May. He had been surrendered by his owner.

“Boone was also just a fantastic dog. Incredibly smart, very calm,” Zheng said.

As a deaf dog, though, he, too, had difficulty getting adopted. And so, in similar positions, Boone and Rellie spent a ton of time together. They went on walks together. They played together. Staff noticed they seemed to be happiest when they were in each other’s company.

“They were our two longest residents,” said Zheng, noting that, on average, dogs are adopted within 24 days of arriving at the shelter.

Daniel Boone and his girlfriend Graecyn Boyd had been hoping to adopt a dog, and kept their eyes out for pups. When they stumbled upon a post on social media about Rellie, they were intrigued. The post included a glowing letter written by someone who fostered Rellie during Hurricane Helene and it was addressed to “the family lucky enough to adopt Rellie.”

“It took Rellie multiple days to warm up to us humans but she eventually did and has just been the sweetest dog,” the person wrote. “I’m so grateful to have been able to foster Rellie because she is so sweet and will be a great addition to your family!”

Boone and his girlfriend thought Rellie could be a great fit for them.

“When we had seen that, we were like ‘Rellie’s probably the one we were looking for,’” said Boone.

The couple went to the shelter that day to meet Rellie – who was shy and timid at first, as expected. Shelter staff told them that, given her skittish nature, Rellie would benefit from having a companion dog at home with her.

They had not planned to adopt two dogs, but when staff suggested Rellie’s buddy Boone, it seemed meant to be. After all, Boone the dog has the same name as Boone the human.

“One of the things that drew me to Boone is he has the same name as me,” Boone said.

“When they got together, it was a night-and-day difference. We immediately saw a change in Rellie,” Boone said, explaining that Relllie was more eager to interact with them when Boone was around. “Rellie lit up; she was really confident…Boone is her rock.”

It was clear to the couple that Rellie and Boone were a package deal.

“They were really great together, and it seemed like Boone was helping Rellie come out of her shell,” Boone added. Plus, “he has tons of personality.”

Boone said he and Boyd were not deterred by Boone’s hearing loss. Shelter staff trained him with a vibrating collar, and taught him sign language, too.

“No matter what dog we went with, they were going to require work,” Boone said. “We were up for the challenge.”

The couple decided to keep the doggie duo together. They adopted both dogs on Oct. 16, and staff was elated.

“That was one of the happiest days for our staff to see two of our long-term residents go home together,” said Zheng. “We went out of our way to make sure this was going to happen for them.”

So far, the dogs have been adjusting well to their new home - and they’re still inseparable. The couple has started calling Rellie “Dakota,” as they feel it suits her better. Both Boones have kept their names.

“They’re constantly playing,” Boone said of the dogs. “If Boone is feeling very rambunctious, Rellie matches his energy. If Rellie is wanting to be calm, Boone will accommodate her as well. They love cuddling together.”

Zheng said that prospective adopters often overlook dogs like Boone and Rellie, who have had a longer stay at the shelter. She hopes this story inspires people to root for the underdogs.

“Consider the longer residents at your local shelter because they matter too and we love them,” Zheng said.

Boone said he and Boyd couldn’t agree more.

“It’s very fulfilling,” he said. “These dogs are rock solid.”