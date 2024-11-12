Man accused of threatening city officials, forcing City Hall lockdown arrested in North Idaho

A 46-year-old man accused of making threats that led officials to lock down Spokane City Hall and cancel City Council meetings, and who was previously convicted of harassing former Mayor Nadine Woodward, was arrested Tuesday in North Idaho for the alleged City Hall incident.

Chesed B. Johnson sent an email to council members Monday threatening to commit suicide by cop. He also posted that email to the City Council’s Facebook page, writing that “Tonight a veteran will die infront of city hall.”

Johnson had arrest warrants for intimidating a public servant and stalking, police said in the release. He had pending charges of second-degree escape for failing to follow court-mandated sanctions.

Police said Johnson was arrested Tuesday in North Idaho on the Washington warrants and that additional charges will be recommended based on Monday night’s incident.

In early Tuesday morning emails to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson condemned Spokane police for not investigating police reports he filed over the last few years; claimed he was “falsely arrested.” Johnson, who is in mental health court, wrote that the courts denied him appropriate mental health treatment.

Johnson wrote he’s a disabled veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Yes I have been suicidal but it’s not because I just woke up one day and decided this,” he wrote in an email. “I have been tormented by the police and politicians who refused to do anything because not supporting law enforcement is not good for a political career.”

Johnson threatened Woodward and former Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and then Brown and police Chief Kevin Hall, according to court records.

Johnson was convicted in 2022 of harassing Woodward, placed on probation and issued a no-contact order while completing mental health treatment.

In November last year, court documents say, Johnson approached Woodward downtown and allegedly told her, “I’m going to make you listen to me.” Law enforcement arrested Johnson at his home.

Johnson’s criminal history since 2019 has been extensive, largely for harassment, stalking and making threats.

Woodward told The Spokesman-Review Monday that she felt the system broke down with Johnson’s case and that he was not receiving the mental health care or monitoring of his behavior that he needed.

“You’ve got a pattern here, and this individual is not getting the help he needs, and something bad is going to happen,” Woodward said.