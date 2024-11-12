Trump picks Pete Hegseth, a veteran and Fox News host, for defense secretary

Helene Cooper and Maggie Haberman New York Times

President-elect Donald Trump chose Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, to be his next defense secretary, elevating a television ally to run the Pentagon and lead 1.3 million active-duty troops.

The choice of Hegseth was outside the norm of the traditional defense secretary, but he was a dedicated supporter of Trump during his first term, defending his interactions with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, embracing his “America First” agenda of trying to withdraw U.S. troops from abroad and energetically taking up the cause of combat veterans accused of war crimes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.