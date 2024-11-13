34-year-old woman ID’d as victim in Cheney fire

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 34-year-old victim who died in a mobile home fire last week in Cheney.

Rachel Mayfield died as a result of burns and inhalation of combustion products, according to a news release. Mayfield’s boyfriend was injured but escaped the fire.

Cheney Fire Department Chief Thomas Jenkins said firefighters were notified of the fire at 10 Vine St., just off state Route 904, at about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 5. The structure was a complete loss, he said, and it took firefighters around 40 minutes to put the fire out.

Mayfield’s boyfriend was identified as Marvin Anderson, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his friends and family.

“He will need help to rebuild his life. He is not sure where he will go when he is strong enough to leave the hospital or how he will even get there with his car also being burned,” the page said. “He will have a long road to recovery through this traumatic experience and hopefully, we all can make it a little easier for him along the way.”

The fire is believed to be accidental.