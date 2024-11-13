‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier has Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

“Full House” star Dave Coulier revealed on Wednesday that he is battling Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In an interview with Today.com, 65-year-old Coulier opened up about his diagnosis and how it has affected his outlook on life. He specifically recalled a conversation he had with his wife, Melissa Coulier, whom he married back in 2014.

“I told Melissa I don’t know why, but I [am] OK with whatever the news [is] going to be, no matter how devastating. I can’t explain where that came from,” he said.

“I’ve had an incredible life,” Coulier continued. “I’ve had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I’m OK if this is the end of the journey.”

The television star said he was shocked when he was diagnosed in October after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.

“The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?’” he said. “I was feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

Coulier added that he immediately thought of his wife in that moment.

“I was just contemplating, ‘How do I tell her?’” he explained. “When I told her, of course, she thought I was joking.”

He told People the entire experience has been a “roller coaster.”

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he said. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Since his diagnosis, Coulier has undergone three surgeries and finished the first of what will likely be six rounds of chemotherapy. His doctors expect him to be in “total remission” by the time he’s finished with chemo in February 2025.