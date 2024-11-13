Man dies in Spokane County Jail awaiting trial date for allegedly threatening officer, assaulting parents

A man died in jail last week while awaiting trial for threatening to kill a law enforcement officer and assaulting his parents.

Bryce Larson, 36, was found dead in the Spokane County Jail Friday following a scheduled court hearing. His cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. Spokesperson Cpl. Mark Gregory said there were no obvious signs of trauma on Larson when he was found.

Larson was awaiting trial on charges of assaulting his mother and trying to strangle his father. According to court records, Larson attacked his father last year in the laundry room of their home in Medical Lake and told his father he was going to beat him. He attempted to strangle him and then started to punch him, court records said.

When his mother came into the room and told him he was “killing your dad,” he ran into the kitchen and poured some kind of liquid on her, the documents said.

While in jail on those charges, Larson was charged with threatening to kill a law enforcement officer. Court records say Larson told the deputy, who escorted him to and from court, that he was going to have him killed by a sniper at his house, which he described in great detail, records said.

His trial for both incidents were set for Dec. 9