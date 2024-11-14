Prep roundup: Mead beats Kamiakin to win 4A District volleyball title

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school volleyball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

District 6 3A

Mead 3 Kamiakin 1: The visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (9-7) beat the second-seeded Braves (18-5) to win the 4A district title and earn a trip to state.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Mara Sandberg had 17 kills and the top-seeded Bullpups (14-3) beat the visiting third-seeded Tigers (9-9) in a loser-out. G-Prep will face Kamiakin Saturday with the winner advancing to state.

State 2B

Freeman 3, Coupville 0: The third-seeded Scotties bounced back from a loss to eventual-champion Manson in the semifinal and swept the fifth-seeded Wolves to clinch third place.

Freeman a tight four-set match to Manson 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Rainer 3, Liberty 1: The sixth-seeded Mountaineers beat the eight-seeded Lancers in the sixth place match 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22.

Davenport 3, Colfax 0: The 11th-seeded Gorillas beats the 13th-seeded Bulldogs 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 to earn seventh place..