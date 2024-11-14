Prosecutors seek death penalty for man charged with murdering North Idaho resident while on the run after a brazen prison escape

Nez Perce County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Nicholas Umphenour, the man who helped coordinate an Idaho prison escape and hospital ambush that led to the killing of 83-year-old Juliaetta resident James Mauney.

“Seeking the death penalty is appropriate in this case considering the defendant’s complete lack of regard for the life of Mr. Mauney,” Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a news release. “We’ll continue to fight in both this case and the co-defendant’s case to get justice for the victim.”

In a hearing Thursday, a judge decided Umphenour would not be given the option for bond.

Umphenour, a 29-year-old Orofino man, was already sentenced to life in prison in Ada County last month for his role in helping his accomplice, 32-year-old Skylar Meade, escape from the Idaho State Correctional Facility in March. While on the run for 36 hours following a shootout with police at a Boise hospital, the two drove up and down the state of Idaho committing crimes, Idaho State Police said at the time. Meade was sentenced to life in prison for the attempted escape and also faces the death penalty in connection with Mauney’s death.

Mauney was last seen alive in March while walking his dogs in Juliaetta, a small town northeast of Lewiston. Meade and Umphenour drove Mauney and his dogs to a spot near Leland, police say, where his body was later found in an area of farm fields in the Nez Perce County town.

Both men were indicted for the killing in June.

Police also believe the two are responsible for the killing of 72-year-old Gerald “Don” Henderson, whose body was found in his Orofino cabin, along with Mauney’s dogs and Meade’s prison shackles. Henderson was an acquaintance of Umphenour at one point, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review.

Mauney and Henderson’s killings took place during the two-day manhunt that began when Meade started cutting himself at the maximum-security prison south of Boise where he was serving a minimum 10-year sentence for shooting at a member of law enforcement during a police chase.

Under guard by corrections officers, Meade was transported to Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment. This was all part of a plan to break Meade out of prison – Umphenour and Meade were texting each other, planning the escape, according to reporting from the Idaho Statesman. When Meade was escorted back outside, Umphenour began firing at police in the ambulance bay.

One officer was injured in the shootout.

Umphenour’s next hearing is set for Dec. 12.

Meade has retained death penalty-certified lawyer Anne Taylor, who has been in the public spotlight for defending Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students two years ago.

It’s unclear whether Taylor will also represent Umphenour.