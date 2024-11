From staff reports

The visiting Calgary Hitmen made quick work of the Spokane Chiefs Friday night at the Arena.

Calgary scored in 47 seconds and never trailed during a 7-2 win over Spokane in a Western Hockey League game.

Connor Hvidston led the Hitmen (9-7-3-1) with two goals and an assist.

Chase Harrington scored and assisted for the Chiefs (12-9-0-0).