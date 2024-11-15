German leader urges Putin to enter Ukraine talks in phone call

By Michael Nienaber Bloomberg News

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone call Friday as the German leader urged the president to enter talks with Ukraine to end the war.

The call — the first direct communication between the leaders in almost two years — comes at a critical time for Kyiv as the war-battered nation braces for the third full winter under attack from Russia, with large parts of the country’s energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

“The chancellor called on Russia’s willingness to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of a just and lasting peace,” Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said in a statement on Friday.

Uncertainty over support from Western allies has also been growing ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House next year. Germany is Ukraine’s second-biggest supporter after the U.S. and has pledged billions of euros in additional aid.

Scholz, who condemned Russia’s “war of aggression,” addressed in particular Moscow’s aerial attacks on civilian infrastructure and called the deployment of North Korean troops a “grave escalation” in the two-and-a-half-year war, according to officials. They declined to be identified in line with German government protocol.

Scholz and Putin agreed to remain in contact, the officials said. The phone call was first reported by Bloomberg News on Friday.

The Kremlin confirmed the exchange, saying in a statement that Putin noted that Russia “has never refused and remains open” to talks, which it said were “interrupted” by Kyiv. Any agreement must take into account Russia’s security interests, including “new territorial realities,” it said in a statement.

The Russian statement called the conversation “detailed and frank,” with Putin reinforcing his position that the crisis due to NATO’s “aggressive policy.”

Scholz this year signaled his readiness to make direct contact with Putin for the first time since December 2022, ahead of the Group of 20 leaders summit in Brazil. But he stressed that he would liaise closely with the U.S. and European allies ahead of any such phone call.

Kremlin overtures

The German leader, who travels to the G-20 gathering in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, is hobbled politically after his coalition government collapsed this month amid a rift with a junior coalition partner. Scholz’s Social Democrats, which are trailing in polls against Germany’s conservatives, secured a deal this week to hold a snap election on Feb. 23.

In an address to parliament Wednesday, Scholz assured lawmakers that his outgoing administration would stand by its commitment to Ukraine — even as he reinforced his rejection of delivering long-range weapons such as Taurus cruise missiles, a decision that’s been criticized by other allies of Ukraine.

The chancellor spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the same day, pledging “steadfast solidarity” with Kyiv. The two discussed “possible paths to a just peace,” Scholz’s spokesman said.

The chancellor informed Zelenskyy of his plans to contact Putin, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Ukrainian president responded that the call would only plan into Putin’s hands — and urged him not to do it, the person said.

Direct contact with the Russian leader is a sensitive issue within the European Union, with several governments deriding any overture attempts with Putin as meaningless. French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to maintain an open line with the Kremlin in the first months of the war fell flat — and irked Kyiv.

One European government official derided Scholz’s move as a useless exercise, while an official from another government said the chancellor is acting from a position of weakness and suggested he would be better off dealing with his domestic travails. Both spoke on condition of anonymity.

Outgoing

Some European officials meanwhile have been making last-ditch appeals to the outgoing Biden administration to shore up Kyiv’s position before the presidential term ends in January.

Trump, who takes office Jan. 20, has said he’d seek a quick deal between Kyiv and Moscow, raising concerns in Europe that such an accord would be disadvantageous to Ukraine and possibly entrench gains made by Russia since it invaded in 2022.

The Europeans are asking the U.S. to provide Ukraine with more weapons and artillery, impose additional sanctions on key Russian revenue streams and target Moscow’s ability to acquire banned technologies used in weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a hastily arranged trip to Brussels on Wednesday to reassure NATO and European Union allies that the U.S. will intensify its efforts to send resources to Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of Trump, who has strongly criticized the scale of the U.S. effort to defend Kyiv.

The resources he mentioned — money, ammunition, weapons — mainly come from a $61 billion package passed by the U.S. Congress earlier this year. He added that “every dollar at our disposal” will be rushed through.