Washington Huskies become bowl-eligible with win over UCLA

SEATTLE – So many times this season, it’s been Washington committing the unforced errors.

Penalties and special teams gaffes have defined UW’s first season under coach Jedd Fisch, as the Huskies struggled to get out of their own way.

Perhaps, then, it was fitting that in the game UW needed to clinch bowl eligibility, it was a special teams mistake by UCLA that allowed Washington to slam the door. With 11 minutes, 2 seconds remaining and UCLA trailing by four points, the Bruins attempted a 44-yard field goal. Kicker Mateen Bhaghani pushed his attempt wide left.

Six minutes later, UW freshman tight end Decker DeGraaf was dancing in the end zone.

Washington clinched bowl eligibility on Friday, beating UCLA 31-19 in front of 68,811 fans at Husky Stadium. The win extended UW’s home winning streak to 20 games, and ensures the Huskies will get at least one more game after the season ends.

Freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who took over late in the third quarter, completed 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also added 32 yards on six carries. UW’s defensive front had six sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

Both offenses took their time warming up and showing any signs of life. The first four drives of the game all ended in a punt as the Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) and Bruins took turns kicking the ball back to their opponent.

UCLA, however, made the first mistake. Bruin sophomore Brody Richter shanked his third punt of the game while punting from his 19-yard line. The ball sailed a meager 17 yards, gifting the Huskies prime field position. UW scored three plays later as junior Jonah Coleman took a toss play in from 15 yards out. He was aided by some nice blocking by sophomore right tackle Drew Azzopardi and sophomore right guard Landen Hatchett, along with several UW receivers, to give UW a 7-0 lead.

UCLA kicked a 28-yard field goal on its responding drive as UW’s defense made a stand in the red zone. But the Huskies almost gave the Bruins (4-6, 3-5) a chance to take its first lead of the game after a fourth-and-short run on its own 45-yard line was blown up by UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo for a turnover on downs.

The Bruins drove down to the Husky 17-yard line, but UW’s defense bailed out its offense once again. Facing third-and-nine, junior edge rusher Russell Davis II got to UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, poking the ball out of his hands as he prepared to throw and jumping on the fumble.

UW quarterback Will Rogers then led the Huskies on a nine-play, 69-yard drive, capped off with an eight-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Keleki Latu.

It was Latu’s first touchdown of the season, and Rogers’ first passing score since Oct. 12. UW also benefited from a roughing-the-passer penalty on Odejo in the red zone, which negated an interception thrown by Rogers on the play

UCLA didn’t go quietly into halftime. Garbers found freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer for a one-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining. A defensive pass interference penalty on junior cornerback Ephesians Prysock and blown coverage on a third down near midfield helped the Bruins go 65 yards in less than three minutes.

Washington’s offense had an even more disastrous start to the second half. Rogers was intercepted in UW territory on each of the Huskies’ first two drives of the half. But UW’s defense held UCLA to a 40-yard field goal and got another turnover when freshman linebacker Khmori House forced a fumble that was recovered by sixth-year safety Kamren Fabiculanan to keep UW in the lead.

Williams came in for UW’s next drive, and led the Huskies down to the UCLA 23-yard line before the drive stalled out. Grady Gross’ 41-yard field goal reestablished UW’s lead, 17-13.

After Bhaghani’s missed field goal, Williams hit Denzel Boston after selling the play-action for a 32-yard completion, then found DeGraaf for a one-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-score game.

After another stop by their defense, the Huskies put a stamp on the victory, marching four plays and 23 yards capped by a two-yard rushing touchdown by Coleman to push the lead to 31-13.