From staff reports

Dawson Cowan made the outcome appear more dominant than it was. Cowan set a season high with 35 saves, and the Spokane Chiefs shut out the Red Deer Rebels 3-0 in a Western Hockey League game Saturday at the Arena before a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000.

Rasmus Ekstrom, Shea Van Olm and Sam Oremba scored for Spokane, which was outshot 35-28.