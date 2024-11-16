Reeling from election losses, Democrats cast blame on each other

By Meryl Kornfield Washington Post

Two weeks removed from a set of losses that sent Democratic leaders into a tailspin, the years-long ideological battle between the progressive left and centrists has once again come to a head as both sides fight to shift blame and take the reins of the future direction of the party.

With the party grappling with how to prepare for midterm elections in two years, uncertainty about who will take over the Democratic National Committee, and expected internal debates over how to handle complete Republican control in the White House and on Capitol Hill, Democrats don’t have much time to find consensus on their path forward.

“The question is: Do you want to be the least progressive outside the house looking in the window? Or do you want to be the most progressive person at the table with the deal being cut?” said Joe Caiazzo, a Democratic strategist and former campaign staffer for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who said progressives need to assimilate to where they stand now in a Republican-dominated Washington.

The internal ideological divisions burst into public view the day former president Donald Trump was declared the winner in the presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris. Sanders posted a scathing statement on social media rebuking the Harris campaign for abandoning its base after Trump had spent months trying to convince voters they were better off financially when he was in office.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders wrote. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison described that analysis as “straight up BS,” arguing that the Biden-Harris administration had brought about a slew of pro-worker reforms, including creating new jobs through major legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

“There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one,” Harrison wrote.

For nearly a decade, progressives trying to get to the top of their party’s tickets have been stymied in favor of more centrist choices. While some have taken solace in the Biden administration embracing liberal policies, such as expanding child tax credits and forgiving student debt, Israel’s bombardment in Gaza has been the latest cause of friction inside the Democratic Party.

Progressives have complained that Harris made a broad play for the political center, campaigning with billionaire Mark Cuban and former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, rather than trying to generate more enthusiasm for Harris among some left-leaning voter blocs. But centrist Democrats have argued that the electorate has clearly moved rightward and that the party must adapt its message to appeal to those voters.

Some Democratic strategists said that Sanders’ message missed a critical point: Even in blue states like California, the electorate leaned more to the right than before on not just the presidential race but also on ballot initiatives and downballot races, especially among low- and middle-income voters, according to exit polls and election results. Most of the nation’s 3,000-plus counties swung rightward compared with 2020, including an average shift of 7.5 percentage points to the right in urban core counties that usually favor Democrats overwhelmingly.

“If you took one glance at the map of counties and how they moved, where virtually all of them moving to the right since 2020 and conclude that what we need is to move to the left, I would posit that your political analysis is off,” said Matt Bennett, a co-founder of Third Way, a moderate Democratic think tank. Bennett and others have argued that voters’ frustrations with inflation and higher costs contributed to dissatisfaction with the current administration that was impossible for Harris to quell in the short period of her campaign.

But progressives said they weren’t asked by the Harris campaign to provide advice on how to address those voter concerns.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California), who supported Sanders’ presidential bid in 2020 and campaigned for President Joe Biden and then Harris this year, and other progressive Democrats said they had no conversations with Harris about her efforts to appeal to voters who might be interested in progressive policies. Sanders, once a colleague of Harris’ in the Senate, spoke directly with the vice president only once, and that was in a perfunctory call when she first announced she would run to succeed Biden, according to two people familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private discussions.

“We didn’t emphasize the economy,” Khanna said. “We didn’t emphasize the renewal of the American Dream. We didn’t emphasize manufacturing and higher wages and corporations not having excessive CEO pay. Instead, we spent a billion dollars having concerts all over America. I mean, it was ridiculous.”

Despite blockbuster fundraising, the campaign has now faced greater scrutiny over how much money it gave to consultants and celebrities.

Sanders made other attempts to influence Harris’ campaign, but they were unsuccessful, according to the people familiar with the outreach. Following Trump’s refusal to answer a question about raising the minimum wage after a campaign stop where he briefly worked the drive-through at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Sanders told several Harris campaign aides that she should announce a bolder proposal for a national minimum wage increase, higher than the $15 minimum wage that the Biden administration had tried to set. Instead, Harris later answered a reporter’s question by saying that she backed a $15 minimum wage.

A campaign official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to openly discuss strategy, said that Harris’ policy ideas about ending corporate price gouging and reducing housing costs were taken from long-standing progressive proposals.

One of Harris’ final campaign stops included an appearance by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York). Meanwhile, Sanders, Khanna and other progressives were surrogates for the campaign. The official added that Trump’s campaign and supporting super PACs paid for television ads that sought to portray Harris as overly liberal.

“That was a dynamic we had to deal with on the trail,” the official said.

Khanna said that Trump’s stop at McDonald’s was smart and that he had made great inroads with working-class people by appealing to their concerns about the economy. And polling found that voters cared far more about issues like the economy, rather than abortion and transgender rights.

About a third of voters said the state of democracy and the economy were the top issues in their vote, according to preliminary exit polls, while slim majorities of voters said they trusted Trump more to handle the economy, immigration, crime and “a crisis.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, pointed to the pandemic-era relief pushed by Democrats during the Trump administration. Getting those checks during Trump’s presidency might have led some to feel they had more money then than during Biden’s term once the aid ended. Voters preferred the progressive policies but they didn’t realize who was behind them, Jayapal said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever really articulated that,” she said. “Voters did not reject our economic policies.”

Jayapal and others have embarked on efforts to learn more about how voters feel and what they want to hear. Ocasio-Cortez has collected people’s responses to a question she posed on Instagram about why they voted for her and Trump. Many expressed an interest in populist leaders.

Sanders adviser Faiz Shakir said he hopes Democrats will begin to travel the country to listen to voters and learn about people’s problems. Democrats needed to do more to explain to voters how income inequality had worsened under Trump, he said.

The debates among Democrats fueled by the election results have also touched on the party’s standing on social issues, such as transgender rights, which were the subject of frequent attacks from the right. Some centrists have largely avoided the dialogue, while Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts) told the New York Times that Democrats are out of touch with the views of a majority of Americans on issues such as allowing transgender female students to compete in girls’ sports. His comments were condemned by some Democrats, who said that he was parroting anti-trans rhetoric from the right.

Meanwhile, Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and other centrist Democrats said they are planning to find a middle ground with moderate Republicans on Capitol Hill. Landsman said he would propose that Trump’s new tax plan not raise taxes for middle-class families and that he expects he could convince enough Republicans to go along with him.

“Every major thing we got done in this Congress, it was the bipartisan majority, the pragmatic middle that led the charge,” Landsman said.

Tyler Pager contributed to this report.