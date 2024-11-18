The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Person shot at Silver Mountain in incident described as ‘accidental’

A skier rides the gondola down from Silver Mountain on Jan. 7, 2020. A person was injured in an accidental shooting late Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at Silver Mountain, the resort said in a news release. (Kathy Plonka)
From staff reports

A person was shot Sunday night at the ski area at Silver Mountain Resort in what the resort described as an “accidental gun discharge.”

The gunshot victim was an off-duty Silver Mountain employee and suffered an injury described as “non-life threatening” at about 8:50 p.m., the resort said in a news release.

Emergency responders arrived at the ski area on a snow groomer. The gunshot victim used the gondola to get down the mountain.

The resort did not say if the victim was the person who accidentally fired the gun.

This report will be updated.