Three deputies cleared in fatal Deer Park standoff

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office declined to charge three Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies who shot and killed 43-year-old Donald Hegel this spring near Deer Park.

Prosecutors determined Det. Travis West and deputies Josiah Loos and Samuel Turner were “justified in their application of lethal force” against Hegel after Hegel pointed a replica handgun at SWAT team members during an hourslong standoff with law enforcement March 29 at a home on North Monroe Road southwest of Deer Park, according to a Spokane County news release.

Debbie Novak, who spoke on behalf of the Hegel family, said the family is extremely distraught because it has not received documents and body camera footage related to the investigation. Novak said Donald Hegel’s sister learned the news of deputies being cleared in the shooting from media, which was also upsetting, she said.

Novak’s son, David Novak, was shot and killed by Spokane police in 2019. Novak is the spokesperson for Eastern Washington’s Washington Coalition for Police Accountability.

On March 29, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office tried to serve Hegel with an arrest warrant issued by a Stevens County judge for child rape and child molestation charges, the release said. They first looked for Hegel in the Ford area of Stevens County and eventually found him at the Deer Park address.

Deputies encountered Hegel in the front porch area of the home and informed him he was under arrest for the warrant, according to the release.

Hegel came outside and stood on the porch, but refused to show both of his hands, the county said. Deputies ordered Hegel to show his hands, but he refused to surrender and show deputies both of his hands. Hegel told deputies he had a gun and stated several times for the deputies to “just shoot me.”

Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives and deputies were called to the scene and eventually took control of the event. SWAT members also arrived, according to the release.

Law enforcement used several techniques, tactics and less-lethal munitions to try to coax Hegel to surrender. A crisis negotiator repeatedly encouraged Hegel to surrender.

Hegel was repeatedly warned that force would be used, the release said. Hegel refused to obey commands and show his hands, keeping one hand behind his back. Hegel told the deputies to “shoot him” before going back inside the home.

After several unsuccessful insertions of chemical munitions into the home, SWAT members breached the front door and located Hegel in a small lean-to attached to the side of the home.

Hegel pointed what appeared to be a handgun at SWAT members and refused to drop it and show his hands, the county said.

Three deputies fired at him, and Hegel died at the scene.

Toxicology testing showed alcohol and methamphetamine in Hegel’s system at the time of his death.

Hegel was arrested five years ago after another standoff with law enforcement in Spokane Valley. He was wanted on Stevens County child rape and molestation charges in both standoffs, though it wasn’t clear whether the same alleged incident spurred both.

The shooting of Hegel was Loos’ second shooting at the sheriff’s office. Loos and another deputy were deemed justified by the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office in shooting and killing 38-year-old Colin Osborn in 2019 at a Spokane Valley business park.

Turner used lethal force in 2018 when he shot and killed 54-year-old suspected kidnapper Richard Bahr after prosecutors say Bahr rammed Turner’s patrol car.

The prosecutor’s office said that shooting also was justified.