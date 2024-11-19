The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Crash kills one in Spokane Valley

Washington State Patrol troopers and Spokane Valley Fire Department responding to the scene of a fatal crash at Trent and Park Road on November 19, 2024. (Washington State Patrol District 4/X)
By Alexandra Duggan

A crash left one person dead in Spokane Valley Tuesday.

According to a Washington State Patrol District 4 social media post, the fatal crash involved two cars and happened near Trent Avenue and Park Road. A 64-year-old man died on the scene, a news release from WSP said. A 20-year-old was uninjured.

Investigators believe the crash occurred because the 64-year-old driver failed to yield while driving through the intersection.

Westbound lanes were temporarily closed Tuesday.