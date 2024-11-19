Disney, Celebrity, Viking top US News & World Report’s annual cruise rankings

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises took the top spots among six categories in the 11th annual U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Lines rankings.

The publication looks at 18 cruise lines and ranked them as the best for the money, best for families, for couples, best in the Caribbean, in the Mediterranean and best luxury lines.

Celebrity Cruises took the top spot for new category of best cruise line for the money, followed by Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises.

Not surprisingly, Disney once again took the top spot for family, but also for best in the Caribbean.

Viking Ocean Cruises took the top spot for best line for couples, best line in the Mediterranean and best luxury line.

The publication continues to use what it calls “a comprehensive and transparent methodology that takes into account expert evaluations of ship quality, traveler ratings, health assessment results and other relevant factors,” according to a press release.

Here are the top 3 for each category, with full rankings available at travel.usnews.com/cruises

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

1. Celebrity Cruises

2. Virgin Voyages

3. MSC Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Families

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Royal Caribbean International

3. Norwegian Cruise Lines

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Celebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Celebrity Cruises

3. Virgin Voyages

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Celebrity Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Seabourn Cruise Line

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises