Drought warning declared in New York City for first time in two decades

For the first time in 22 years, New York City is under a drought warning – the last step before a disaster declaration could impose mandatory water restrictions.

Unusually dry weather has been plaguing almost the entire United States for most of the fall. But the effects are particularly noticeable in the Northeast, where a record-breaking dry spell and abnormally high temperatures have lowered reservoirs and fueled wildfires in New York and New Jersey, states unaccustomed to fighting hundreds of blazes this time of year.

In New York, the drought warning extends beyond the city and includes 10 counties encompassing much of the Hudson Valley. In New Jersey, where state officials declared a drought warning last week, the southern portion of the state is in the grip of an extreme drought and the rain deficit is about 10 inches below normal over the last three months. Statewide burn bans prohibiting campfires and burning trash or leaves are now in effect across a broad swath of the Northeast because of the increased fire risk. And red flag warnings indicating fire danger, which are common in the West, currently cover all of Massachusetts.

Although no mandatory restrictions are in place, states and cities are urging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. In New York City, the historic rainfall shortage prompted city officials to postpone a $2 billion, eight-month aqueduct repair project, allowing the city to restart the flow of water from four reservoirs in the Catskill Mountains that had been shut off. Mayor Eric Adams also ordered city agencies to cut back on water usage, including by washing buses and subway cars less frequently and limiting water use for fountains and golf courses.

“Our city vehicles may look a bit dirtier, and our subways may look a bit dustier, but it’s what we have to do to delay or stave off a more serious drought emergency,” Adams said earlier this week.

A drought warning is the city’s second of a three-tier system used to gradually increase water restrictions during a drought. If the drought worsens and New York City officials declare a drought emergency, the city can raise water rates, require water usage cuts and ban certain practices like hosing down sidewalks or watering athletic fields. In 2002, the last time the city declared a drought emergency, businesses had to cut their water usage by 15 percent.

While the forecast calls for rain Wednesday night, experts said it’s unlikely to ease the drought. Large parts of the region have experienced rainfall deficits of 8 to 10 inches over the past six months and would need more than one storm to undo such a long dry period. Rainfall totals of half an inch to 1½ inches are expected from eastern Pennsylvania to Maine, mostly falling between Wednesday night and Saturday. Some areas could receive more than 2 inches, with models showing the highest chances in southern New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.

The rain could provide some relief to areas where the dry spell has fueled wildfire outbreaks. In parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, thousands of acres have burned in recent weeks, including in city parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Along the New York-New Jersey border, where the Jennings Creek fire has consumed more than 5,000 acres, state officials asked residents to voluntarily leave their homes earlier this week as they worked to bring the fire under control.

The last major rainfall many parts of the Northeast received was in late September, when the remnants of Hurricane Helene moved northward.

In New Jersey, state officials said the 12 reservoirs that serve the densely populated Northeastern part of the state have dropped to 60 % capacity, compared to their normal 72 % capacity this time of year. As part of the state’s drought warning announcement Nov. 13, Gov. Phil Murphy said state officials would reduce water releases from reservoirs and urged residents to conserve water.

“New Jersey is experiencing unprecedented weather – as a result of climate change – that require us to take these precautionary measures now,” Murphy said in a statement.