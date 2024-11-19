Shooting at Division Street pub injures one, suspect still at large

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the abdomen during a fight at Bigfoot Pub & Eatery early Monday morning.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Division Street tavern just after 1 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Deputies provided care to the injured man, and he was transported to the hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The release states the man was an acquaintance or friend of the suspected shooter, and that the two had been in a fight that night.

The suspect drove away from the scene and had not been located as of midday Monday, the agency said.

The sheriff’s office does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Major Crime Det. J. Hall at (509) 477-3481 and reference case No. 10163767.