50 years ago in Expo history: Post-fair number crunching gave a hint of a budding Riverfront Park’s best uses
Figures showed that Expo ’74’s season pass holders “visited the fair almost triple the number of times initially projected.”
This, Expo general manager Petr Spurney said, was a “strong indication the residual park should be developed as an activities center.”
By that, he meant, not as simply an open green space.
He said the future park “should have a variety of active uses.” A number of suggestions had been floated, including an ice rink, a planetarium and amusement rides.
In other Expo news, the Sky Float had been sold and repurposed as a double chairlift in Vail, Colorado. It was up and running on the ski hill only 10 days after Expo closed.
From 100 years ago: Three people were dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide in downtown Spokane.
A 24-year-old barber apparently killed his wife at the Acme Hotel and went to a nearby rooming house and shot a 34-year-old woman.
Then he shot himself through the heart.
Police said “jealousy and drink” caused the tragedy. The gunman left a “nearly illegible note” at the rooming house, which gave police the first indication that he had also shot his wife at the hotel.
Her body was later found in a clothes closet.
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1945: The Nuremberg war trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial before judges representing the victorious Allied powers.
1986: World Health Organization announces first global effort to combat AIDS.