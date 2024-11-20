50 years ago in Expo history: Post-fair number crunching gave a hint of a budding Riverfront Park’s best uses

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Figures showed that Expo ’74’s season pass holders “visited the fair almost triple the number of times initially projected.”

This, Expo general manager Petr Spurney said, was a “strong indication the residual park should be developed as an activities center.”

By that, he meant, not as simply an open green space.

He said the future park “should have a variety of active uses.” A number of suggestions had been floated, including an ice rink, a planetarium and amusement rides.

In other Expo news, the Sky Float had been sold and repurposed as a double chairlift in Vail, Colorado. It was up and running on the ski hill only 10 days after Expo closed.

From 100 years ago: Three people were dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide in downtown Spokane.

A 24-year-old barber apparently killed his wife at the Acme Hotel and went to a nearby rooming house and shot a 34-year-old woman.

Then he shot himself through the heart.

Police said “jealousy and drink” caused the tragedy. The gunman left a “nearly illegible note” at the rooming house, which gave police the first indication that he had also shot his wife at the hotel.

Her body was later found in a clothes closet.

Also on this day

1945: The Nuremberg war trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial before judges representing the victorious Allied powers.

1986: World Health Organization announces first global effort to combat AIDS.