Former Gonzaga standout Eli Morgan traded to Chicago Cubs

Eli Morgan of the Cleveland Guardians, pitches in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards during a game in June, 2022, in Baltimore. (Tribune News Service)
From wire reports

Former Gonzaga standout Eli Morgan is on the move.

A bullpen that must be overhauled this offseason gained a new big-league arm as the Chicago Cubs acquired 28-year-old right-hander Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians for Low-A outfield prospect Alfonsin Rosario.

They also traded for catcher Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations.

Patrick Wisdom and right-hander Trey Wingenter were designated for assignment by the Cubs as the corresponding 40-man roster moves.

Despite missing time due to injuries, Morgan is coming off his best big-league season after posting a 1.93 ERA in 32 appearances. Since being moved to the bullpen in 2022, he owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.119 WHIP and 124 ERA+ in 176 innings spanning 143 games, relying on a three-pitch mix (four-seam fastball, slider and changeup) for his success. Morgan, who is under team control for three more seasons, is arbitration eligible and is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $1 million in 2025.