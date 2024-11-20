‘My heart is forever altered’: 58-year-old Deer Park man sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing wife

A man convicted of killing his 58-year-old wife in their Deer Park home and fabricating a story that she shot herself was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder.

A Spokane County jury convicted Dean Ayers last month of shooting his wife, Shannon Ayers, in the head the night of Jan. 18, 2022, in the couple’s bedroom.

After several tearful victim impact statements Wednesday, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren followed the prosecution’s recommendation and sentenced Dean Ayers, 58, to the high end of the 15- to 23-year standard sentence range.

“The level of violence, the level of deception that Mr. Ayers exhibited on Jan. 18 of 2022, his lack of remorse and his lack of responsibility, your honor, all go towards the state’s recommendation of the high end of the standard range,” Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Treppiedi said.

Kandi Kambitsch, Shannon Ayers’ younger sister, said after the sentencing she was glad Bjelkengren imposed the sentence, but it still wasn’t nearly enough for what Dean Ayers did and the lives he affected.

“Our family lost Shannon forever, and no sentence can justify what he did to her,” she said.

Dean Ayers wore yellow Spokane County Jail clothing Wednesday and declined to address the court.

According to court documents, Dean Ayers called 911 saying his wife shot herself, only after calling his mother first.

Deputies responded to the North Perry Road home and found Shannon Ayers holding a 9mm semiautomatic pistol in her right hand, according to documents. Treppiedi said Dean Ayers placed the murder weapon in his wife’s hand.

Dean Ayers gave inconsistent statements to law enforcement after the shooting, according to documents and Treppiedi.

Treppiedi said last month Shannon Ayers was right-handed, but the bullet entrance wound was to the left side of her head, meaning she would have had to reach her arm across her body and turn the pistol toward her from about a foot away before shooting herself in the head – an impossible maneuver, he said.

Spokane County deputy medical examiner Makinzie Mott testified during the trial that Shannon Ayers died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

She testified the wounds “would have been extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible” to be self-inflicted.

Shannon Ayers’ family members asked Bjelkengren to impose the maximum sentence possible. They described her as a loving grandmother to her 17 grandchildren.

Kambitsch told the court Wednesday she frequently relives the trauma of that night.

She said she vividly remembers the hospital staff telling her that her sister had “no brain activity” and was on life support. She was not going to survive, they told her.

“Their words were unbearable, and still are,” Kambitsch said.

Shannon Ayers died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center hours after the shooting.

Photos of Shannon Ayers and her family appeared on a projector for the court to see during statements Wednesday.

Kambitsch said she couldn’t work, concentrate or function in the days following her death. She still has frequent nightmares and sleepless nights.

She said she looked up to her big sister, who taught her how to drive a car. The sisters supported each other through marriages, divorces, births and deaths.

“In every milestone and tragedy, we shared it together,” Kambitsch said. “My heart is forever broken and altered.”

She was a “bright light” who cared deeply for family, friends and coworkers, she said. Shannon Ayers enjoyed life and was always there to lend a hand in home repairs, splitting firewood and doing a host of other tasks for others. Kambitsch said her sister was always able to turn hard work into fun and laughter.

She said Shannon Ayers was the happiest she had ever been in the last few years before her death. Her best years were yet to come, as she was looking forward to retirement and traveling.

Shannon Ayers made a plan to leave her husband, but didn’t “get out soon enough,” she said.

“Dean murdered her in her home where she should have been safe,” Kambitsch said.

She called Dean Ayers a “monster” and a “coldblooded killer.”

“He didn’t show Shannon any mercy when he executed her, so please don’t show any mercy for him,” Kambitsch told the court.

Kambitsch read a statement on behalf of her mother, Mary Kambitsch.

Mary Kambitsch wrote that no parent should have to experience the suffering of losing their child.

“Dean had no right to take her from us,” she wrote.

Mary Kambitsch wrote her daughter’s killer should be locked up forever.

“He’s only losing his freedom,” she wrote. “Shannon lost her life.”

Dean Ayers’ fianceé and his longtime friend spoke on his behalf Wednesday. They maintained Shannon Ayers died by suicide and that Dean Ayers was a loving, caring man.

Dean Ayers’ attorney, Douglas Phelps, asked Bjelkengren to impose the low end of the standard sentence range. His client has no prior criminal history, Phelps said.

Bjelkengren said Dean Ayers’ attempt to stage the crime scene and fabricate a story to fit the narrative that she killed herself factored into her sentencing decision.

Bjelkengren said she received several statements supporting Dean Ayers and his character. She said she didn’t doubt those statements, but that “sometimes good people do do bad things.”

Kandi Kambitsch said he should spend the rest of his life in prison.

“She’s just gone forever,” she said after sentencing. “All we have is to keep her alive in our memories and in our hearts.”