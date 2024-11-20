National retailer closing dozens of stores nationwide. 8 in Washington and Oregon

By Tri-City Herald</p><p>

KENNEWICK – Virginia-based LL Flooring Holdings is closing its Lumber Liquidators stores nationwide after filing for protection from creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in August.

That includes four stores in Washington – Kennewick, Seattle, Tukwila and Shoreline – and four in Oregon.

LL Stores filed under Chapter 11, listing assets between $500 million and $1 billion, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million.

It’s three largest unsecured creditors are vendors in Singapore, Thailand, India.

Prior to the bankruptcy, LL Flooring operated about 300 stores nationwide.

The liquidation plan was confirmed on Nov. 5. The bankruptcy case is ongoing and includes a possible deal to sell the remaining assets, including 219 stores, to F9 investments.

Court documents indicate several locations in the Pacific Northwest are affected beyond the ones included on the company’s website.

Four Washington stores are affected: Kennewick, 6300 W. Deschutes Ave.; Tukwila, 120 Andover Park East; Seattle, 3300 First Ave. S., Suite 200; and Shoreline, 15505 Westminster Way North.

Affected Oregon locations include Portland, 2245 N.W. Nicolai St.; Milwaukie, 10897 S.E. Oak St. (Milwaukie Marketplace); Bend, 20505 Robal Lane (Direct Business Center); and Medford, 980 Biddle Road (Bear Creek Plaza).