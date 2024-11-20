Police arrest student for bringing airsoft gun to Shadle Park High School

A student was arrested after bringing an airsoft-style handgun Wednesday to Shadle Park High School, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police responded at about 11:40 a.m. to the north Spokane high school on a report from students that another student may have had a weapon, police said in a news release.

Two students were detained during the investigation, and officers discovered a gun on one of them, police said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school grounds and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

School Principal Chris Dunn sent an email to Shadle Park families and staff notifying them of the incident and reminding them that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school grounds.