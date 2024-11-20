Your standing desk may not be the healthy alternative you think it is

By Morayo Ogunbayo Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Standing desks became popular thanks to phrases like “sitting is the new smoking,” which highlighted the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle.

A new study, however, has found standing desks might do more harm than good, not improving heart health but actually leading to circulation problems. The study focused on 83,000 people who wore devices to track their sitting, standing and other physical activity over nearly seven years.

Researchers found sitting for more than 10 hours a day was associated with a higher risk of heart disease. Simply standing did not mitigate this risk, however.

Standing for extended periods was instead found to increase the risk of circulatory problems – such as blood pooling in the legs – which could lead to varicose veins. If left untreated, varicose veins can lead to bleeding, ulcers or other complications, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

So, a standing desk may not be the solution to reverse a sedentary lifestyle. There are other things you can do.

According to CNN, taking short walks throughout the day is a smart way to interrupt periods of inactivity. Stretching and other light exercises are key, as well.

If you still want to stand part of the day, consider getting an adjustable desk, which can be a good way to stretch and get small amounts of activity without the negative effects of constant sitting or standing.