wc_241122_tweets

As I suspected, someone has been adding soil to my garden. The plot thickens.

@ThePunnyWorld

Things you never find once lost

1. Innocence

2. Childhood

3. Chapstick

4. New Chapstick

5. Backup Chapstick

@Chhapiness

expecting the best from people is an excellent first step if your ultimate destination is alcoholism

@UncleDuke1969

Tried to pull up my sleeve and accidentally punched myself. It’s OK, I’ve had it coming for some time now.

@ddsmidt

If anyone needs me, I’ll just be over here, stress-eating and drinking my way through the holidays.

@sixfootcandy

Me: This is outrageous! I demand a recount! My bank: No

@RickAaron

Remember when a woman’s biggest complaint was about not having pockets?

@kristabellerina

date: I like guys who are not afraid to show their artistic side

me: (to waiter) can I get a crayon and kid’s menu

@TheHatStore