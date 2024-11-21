wc_241122_tweets
As I suspected, someone has been adding soil to my garden. The plot thickens.
@ThePunnyWorld
• • •
Things you never find once lost
1. Innocence
2. Childhood
3. Chapstick
4. New Chapstick
5. Backup Chapstick
@Chhapiness
• • •
expecting the best from people is an excellent first step if your ultimate destination is alcoholism
@UncleDuke1969
• • •
Tried to pull up my sleeve and accidentally punched myself. It’s OK, I’ve had it coming for some time now.
@ddsmidt
• • •
If anyone needs me, I’ll just be over here, stress-eating and drinking my way through the holidays.
@sixfootcandy
• • •
Me: This is outrageous! I demand a recount! My bank: No
@RickAaron
• • •
Remember when a woman’s biggest complaint was about not having pockets?
@kristabellerina
• • •
date: I like guys who are not afraid to show their artistic side
me: (to waiter) can I get a crayon and kid’s menu
@TheHatStore