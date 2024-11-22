Attempt to pass traffic in Bonner County kills juvenile in crash, 4 others injured

A driver’s attempt to pass another vehicle in Bonner County led to a crash that killed one juvenile and left four others injured.

A 61-year-old man from Moyie Springs, Idaho, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup going southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Elmira, Idaho Friday morning, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The man attempted to pass traffic by crossing into the northbound lane, but collided head-on with a 2008 Ford Edge. The car was driven by a 33-year-old woman from Otis Orchards.

Also in the car was a female passenger from Deer Park and two juveniles. One juvenile was killed in the crash, the news release said. The others in the car and the man in the truck were taken to a local hospital.

The highway was temporarily closed for three hours.