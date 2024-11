From staff reports

Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made three stops in a penalty shootout to help beat the Everett Silvertips 4-3 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Cowan made 36 saves for the Chiefs (14-9-0-0), but allowed a tying goal with 30 seconds left to forcec overtime.

Spokane’s Shea Van Olm scored twice, including go-aheads in the second and third periods.

Tarin Smith led the Silvertips (17-3-1-1) with two goals.