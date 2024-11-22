Gaetz says he won’t return to Congress after dropping bid for attorney general

By Azi Paybarah Washington Post

Embattled former congressman Matt Gaetz said he did not “intend” to return to Congress, after withdrawing his name from consideration to be attorney general.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch,” Gaetz said in an interview published Friday with Charlie Kirk, a staunch supporter of President-elect Donald Trump and prominent podcast host. “I do not intend to join the 119th Congress.”

He added that “eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

In the interview, Gaetz touted his “great momentum” in building support from Republican senators for his confirmation as attorney general but said he spent time explaining not only his vision for the Justice Department but also that some social media posts he made about them may have been “rash and not reflective of how I would serve as attorney general.”

On Thursday, hours after Gaetz withdrew from consideration, Trump said he would nominate Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who was part of Trump’s impeachment team.

Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as the House Ethics Committee was determining whether to release its report into allegations against him, which include sexual misconduct with a minor and illegal drug use. If the accusations in the report “were true, I would be under indictment and probably in a prison cell, but of course they’re false,” Gaetz said in the interview. But, he said, he did not have time to engage in “a monthslong fact battle” because “we got to have an AG ready to go” when Trump is inaugurated.

“It was more a matter of pace, than anything,” he said. “The pace was just going to be too long for me.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order Friday setting the dates for a special election in a congressional district held by Gaetz.

The race for the seat previously occupied by Gaetz will take place early next year.

The special primary election will take place Jan. 28, and the special general election will be held April 1, according to the Florida Secretary of State’s office.

“At Governor Ron DeSantis’ direction, this Special Election is being conducted as quickly as statutorily possible,” Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring this election is held as soon as we are allowed to hold it by state law.”

Gaetz’s seat in Congress will be vacant for almost three months in a chamber that’s expected to already have a razor-thin Republican majority.

In addition to the special election for Gaetz’s seat, the state of Florida is also expected to hold a special election next year to replace Rep. Mike Waltz (R), Trump’s pick to be national security adviser.

Waltz has not formally resigned from Congress, and dates have not been set.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to schedule a special election to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik (R), Trump’s choice for ambassador to the United Nations, once the congresswoman resigns her seat.

Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.