Jury enters deliberations for Colville Reservation double homicide trial

Attorneys made closing arguments Friday afternoon in a trial accusing two men of killing two people and shooting a tribal police officer on the Colville Indian Reservation two years ago.

Federal prosecutors in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington argued that Zachary Holt, 24, shot and killed Jeremy Neal and his sister Gale Neal in Keller, Washington, on Oct. 20, 2022, during an attempted robbery.

Among other crimes, Holt faces charges of first-degree murder, while Dezmonique Tenzsley, 35, who prosecutors said stood guard for Holt, faces charges of felony murder.

Curry Pinkham, 27, who prosecutors said was the getaway driver, signed a plea agreement in March 2023 to six counts, including assault on a federal officer and attempted murder of a federal officer. His sentencing is scheduled for December.

Pinkham testified this week affirming the prosecution’s description of events. Pinkham said it was “devastating” to testify against Holt, who is his younger half-brother.

Describing the incident, Pinkham said he drove the men to the house of a known drug dealer, believing that they intended to rob him. But instead of walking toward the front door, Holt and Tenzsley walked to a camper trailer in the back of the property where Gale Neal lived. Pinkham followed them and watched Holt shoot Jeremy Neal in the doorway of the trailer. Pinkham looked around to see Gale Neal inside on the couch leaning back with her eyes wide open.

Pinkham said Gale Neal was like an aunt to him and used to be his babysitter.

The defendants declined to testify.

Holt’s attorney, David Partovi, said the prosecutors are overly reliant on Pinkham’s testimony and questioned his credibility, given his plea deal. Pinkham was the only witness to identify who shot the Neals.

Partovi pointed to a confession Pinkham made that night in a private Facebook message to a friend.

“It’s all true yeah I shot a few fools I’m angry,” the message said.

In his testimony, Pinkham said he made that message while heavily intoxicated and processing a lot of emotions, and out of an attempt to cover for his younger brother.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Barker said Holt also made confessions to his cellmates.

Partovi argued against the first-degree murder charge, which requires premeditation. While Holt and Tenzsley talked about making a robbery, no one said anything about killing anyone, Partovi said.

Barker rebutted that premeditation can happen in a moment. Holt first shot Jeremy Neal in the leg. The decision to shoot him again in the head was premeditated, Barker said. The decision to shoot the witness, Gale Neal, further demonstrates premeditation, he said.

Tenzsley’s attorney, David Miller, argued that Tenzsley couldn’t have known Holt intended to kill the Neals because he believed they were there to commit a robbery, so the felony murder charge should be dropped. Miller also said there is no evidence Tenzsley shot at tribal police officers during the ensuing car chase.

Barker said that Tenzsley assisted Holt in earlier violent assaults and robberies in Idaho, and that he knew Holt’s mode of operation. Holt and Tenzsley are professed members of the Gangster Disciples, a street gang.